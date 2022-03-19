FORT WORTH, Texas (WNCN) — The Tar Heels will move on to the next round of the men’s NCAA Tournament after beating — just barely — the defending champions and the East’s No. 1 seed Baylor on Saturday afternoon.

Carolina, a No. 8 seed, made it look easy for about three-quarters of the game but nearly blew it starting about halfway through the second half. Guard RJ Davis finished with 30 points. Davis led all scorers in the game, followed close behind by UNC’s 6 foot 9 forward Brady Manek who finished with 26 points and five rebounds before being ejected in the second half. Armando Bacot had a double-double for Carolina, finishing with 15 points and 16 rebounds.

UNC led the defending champs 42-29 at halftime and extended the lead to as many as 25 points as the second half went on.

The Bears had no answers for Carolina for most of the game and were not helped by foul trouble from guard Matthew Mayer and forward Flo Thamba.

The tide began to turn when UNC’s Manek was ejected with around 10 minutes left in the game after receiving a Flagrant 2 for elbowing forward Jeremy Sochan in the face while going for a rebound.

The Bears stormed back after Manek’s ejection and ended up forcing the game into overtime. Baylor went on a 38-13 run in the minutes following the ejection and looked primed to use the momentum to win it in overtime.

Baylor ran out of steam in overtime, getting outscored 13-6, losing by a final score of 93-86.

Baylor was led in scoring by guards Adam Flagler, who finished with 27 points, and James Akinjo who chipped in with 20 points. Sochan ended up with a 15 point, 11 rebound double-double.

UNC will play the winner of the 4-5 matchup between UCLA and St. Mary’s. That game tips off at 7:10 p.m.