Video shows punches thrown after end of UNC-NC State OT match Photo by Russ Bradley/CBS 17. [ + - ] Video

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) - Tempers flared at the end of Saturday’s UNC Chapel Hill-North Carolina State University football game.

The game is typically a key rivalry in the season for each team and Saturday's was more heated than normal with the match heading into overtime that marked the end of UNC's season.

Following Reggie Gallaspy’s 5th and game-winning overtime touchdown for the Wolfpack, players from both teams pushed and shoved each other in the end zone until coaches separated the teams.

It appeared on video that N.C. State players ended up in an area that is usually dominated by Tar Heel players, students and fans after games. Dave Doeren was down in the area to help clear out some N.C. State players.

Video from the TV broadcast appeared to show punches thrown in the scuffle, but after the game, North Carolina head coach Larry Fedora downplayed the incident.

Fedora said: “there was no fight, not to my knowledge. Their team was celebrating and our team was celebrating.” Fedora did not say what the UNC team would have been celebrating.

This game, and the post-game shoving-match, marked the end of a second-straight disappointing season for the Tar Heels. UNC ends the season with just two wins.

The Wolfpack, on the other hand, have one more regular season game to go, and a bowl game in their future.