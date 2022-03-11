BROOKLYN, New York (WNCN/AP) — The ACC title game Saturday won’t be an anticipated match-up of Duke and UNC-Chapel after the Tar Heels fell to Virginia Tech 72-59 in the conference semifinals Friday night at the Barclays Center.

Earlier Saturday evening Duke slipped by Miami, but UNC was easily taken out by Virginia Tech.

The Hokies led the Tar Heels by six at the end of the first half — and extended that to 15 points in the opening few minutes of the second half. The Tar Heels never caught up.

UNC only hit three out of 26 3-point attempts and had 11 turnovers — nearly twice that of Virginia Tech.

Armando Bacot led UNC with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Caleb Love, Brady Manek and RJ Davis each scored 10 during the game for the Tar Heels.

Darius Maddox scored 20 points and was 4 for 5 from 3-point range and Keve Aluma had 18 points for the Hokies, who will try to become the second team to win the ACC Tournament with four victories in four days.

The seventh-seeded Hokies (22-12) will face the top-seeded Blue Devils at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Barclays Center, trying to deny retiring coach Mike Krzyzewski his 16th ACC championship in his final conference tournament.