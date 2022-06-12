CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Brady Slavens hit a walk-off single to give Arkansas a 4-3 win over UNC-Chapel Hill and the Razorbacks swept the best-of-three Chapel Hill Super Regional Sunday evening.

“It was a roller coaster of emotions for a number of reasons,” UNC senior Danny Serretti said while fighting back tears. “It’s just baseball I guess it will rip your heart out. You can feel on top of the world 30 minutes ago and feel like garbage now. It sucks but hats off to them (Arkansas).”

Arkansas clinched the 11th trip to the College World Series in program history.

North Carolina (42-22) took its first lead when Tomas Frick led off the top of the ninth with a double and then scored on a two-out single to right by Patrick Alvarez to make it 3-2.

“Yeah, you know I wouldn’t replace this season for the world,” said Tar Heel freshman sensation Vance Honeycutt. “Coming in here, I really didn’t know what to expect and every single one of these guys have a big heart, they support you and have your best interest and I’m very thankful for them and it just sucks.”

Jalen Battles and Peyton Stovall hit back-to-back singles and Kendall Diggs walked to load the bases in the bottom of the ninth.

Battles scored when Braydon Webb reached on a fielder’s choice and, after Caden O’Brien replaced Davis Palermo, Slavens hit a ground ball through the right side that brought home Stovall to end it.

“There’s so many life lessons that these guys learn and it helps them succeed when they leave here in real life we’re still playing baseball and need to have perspective,” said UNC head coach Scott Forbes. “But I hurt for them, I’m doing my best right now to look down and not get emotional because I am an emotional person. When you love people there are a lot of emotions and this is a close group that loves each other.”