Wofford shocks depleted No. 17 UNC, 68-64

UNC’s Armando Bacot (5) tries to control the ball against Wofford’s Donovan Theme-Love (31) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Wofford traveled to Chapel Hill and shocked a ranked North Carolina team again.

The Terriers got 19 points from Trevor Stumpe and rode a 16-0 run in the second half to a 68-64 win over 17th-ranked UNC, which was missing two key players to injuries.

Storm Murphy added 15 points and Messiah Jones had 13 points for the Terriers. Wofford went on the road to beat North Carolina for the second time in three years.

The Terriers were 12-point underdogs.

They made four 3-pointers during their decisive spurt, a 6-minute stretch in which the Tar Heels missed 10 consecutive shots.

UNC freshman point guard Cole Anthony is out indefinitely due to a right knee injury and did not play Sunday against Wofford.

The school announced Anthony was out for the game along with sophomore Leaky Black. Treatment plans are being evaluated for Anthony.

He is the second-leading scorer among freshmen nationally, averaging 19.1 points. Black has been a starter along with the top backup at the point behind Anthony. He’s been dealing with a foot sprain.

