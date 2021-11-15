UNC’s Sam Howell to skip senior season in Chapel Hill

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell, left, is sacked by Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell will forego his senior season in Chapel Hill and take part in senior day activities on Saturday.

Head coach Mack Brown confirmed Howell will be among the group honored before the Tar Heels’ final game of the season.

But Howell will likely not play Saturday against Wofford as he is dealing with an “upper body injury.”

“He wants to play Saturday, if he can, he will. He feels like he will be 100 percent for next week, but he and the doctors will make the decision. He is day-to-day and a game-time decision on whether he will play this weekend or not.”

The Heels travel to Raleigh to play N.C. State on Nov. 26 for both teams final regular-season game.

Howell has put his name firmly in the North Carolina record books during his time under center in Chapel Hill.

He has the school record for passing yards (9,931), he has the most career passing touchdowns with 90 and holds the school record for total offense with 10,829 yards.

He is also No. 1 in total touchdowns with 105.