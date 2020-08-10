UNCW suspends fall sports until spring

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – UNCW is postponing its fall sports programs as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The University made the announcement Monday saying the move comes “with the health, safety and well-being of its student-athletes a top priority.”

Men’s soccer, women’s soccer, volleyball, men’s cross country and women’s cross country will likely compete in the spring.

“We have been determined throughout the summer to mirror the NCAA’s championship calendar and compete in fall sports pursuant to all medical and safety guidelines. With this latest issuance from the NCAA, we will pause, but fully intend to play our fall sports in the spring.

“The personal safety and well-being of our coaches, student-athletes and staff remains a top priority for us. We will continue to provide a safe environment through established protocols as we navigate these difficult circumstances,” UNCW Director of Athletics Jimmy Bass said.

Men’s and women’s basketball, along with all other winter and springs sports teams, are still on schedule.

Classes start Aug. 19 at UNCW.