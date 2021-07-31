US defeats defending champ South Korea 4-2 in Olympic baseball

by: RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer

Posted: / Updated:

Team United States celebrate their win after a baseball game against South Korea at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. United States won 4-2. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) – Red Sox prospect Triston Casas hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the fourth inning, Nick Allen also went deep and the United States rallied past defending champion South Korea 4-2 to finish the group stage of the Olympic baseball tournament with a 2-0 record.

Nick Martínez, who left the major leagues for Japan after the 2017 season, struck out nine in five innings.

Scott McGough, Edwin Jackson, Anthony Gose and David Robertson finished a five-hitter for the Americans, who struck out 14.

The United States plays Japan on Monday night in the start of a double-elimination second stage.

