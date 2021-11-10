Vaccinated Minnesota Vikings player hospitalized due to COVID-19, coach says

Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer speaks to reporters during the NFL football team’s training camp Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS (WNCN) – A vaccinated Minnesota Vikings player has been hospitalized due to COVID-19, Fox 9 reports.

Head coach Mike Zimmer said the unnamed player was taken to the emergency room Tuesday after having trouble breathing and remains there Wednesday afternoon.

Zimmer called the hospitalization “scary stuff.” The player is likely suffering from COVID-related pneumonia, Zimmer said.

Close to 30 Vikings players are being tested due to closed contact with that player, Fox 9 reported.

