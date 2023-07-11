PINEHURST, N.C. (WNCN) — Jackson Van Paris puts an exclamation point on a stellar day of golf at the Country Club of North Carolina where he punched his ticket, qualifying for his fourth U.S. Amateur event.

“A little extra motivation won’t hurt and yeah, I’m excited to get there and can’t wait,” said Van Paris.

His last two trips to the event haven’t gone like he would have wanted, kind of like his first two years of college at Vanderbilt. One of the state’s best youth golfers ever, Van Paris has faced his fair share of adversity at the college level.

“My first years at Vandy haven’t been the storybook start I would say,” Van Paris admitted. “I think it kind of opens your eyes at what you have to get better at. I got there and instead of moping or complaining, I just tried to figure out what the guys that are traveling in front of me do better than me and what I got to get better at.”

Two years ago Van Paris led Pinecrest High School in Southern Pines to the 4A state title one year after seeing the pandemic wipe out his junior campaign.

Many figured Van Paris would carry that momentum off to college. Instead, the Pinehurst native has played in just half of the Commodores tournaments his first two years on campus. Still that lack of playing time has not deterred Van Paris.

“I want to be the best player in the country the best player there (Vanderbilt) and I think that mindset is going to really help me going forward,” said Van Paris.

Van Paris has had an outstanding summer so far, winning one Amateur championship while making it to the semifinals of the recent North and South event at Pinehurst No. 2 — success that has seemed to rekindle his professional aspirations.

“That’s still the goal,” said Van Paris. “I’ve still got to keep working really hard and I’ve got a lot of things I need to get way better at but I think if I keep working, I got a chance. So, we’ll see.”