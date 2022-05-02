GLENDALE, Az. (WNCN) – Arizona Cardinals’ veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been suspended for the first six games of the upcoming NFL season for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy, per multiple sources.

Hopkins, the Cardinals’ No. 1 wide receiver, will not be eligible to play until at least Week 7, or Week 8 depending on when Arizona’s bye week falls. Games not played due to a bye week do not count in a player’s suspension. NFL schedules will be released May 12.

Hopkins spent his first seven years with the Houston Texans before a jaw-dropping, block-buster trade sent him to Arizona before the 2020 season.

Arizona most recently traded for Baltimore Ravens’ No. 1 wideout Marquise Brown during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and he, along with WR A.J. Green, Rondale Moore and tight end Zach Ertz will look to make up in the absence of Hopkins.

This is a developing story.