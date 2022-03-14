GREEN BAY, W.I. (WNCN) – Green Bay Packers veteran wide receiver Davante Adams has informed the team he will not play on the franchise tag it signed him on for the 2022 season, multiple sources confirm.

The NFL franchise tag is a one-year contract that guarantees a predetermined salary for a player and is used for a number of different reasons.

Green Bay assigned the tag to Adams on Monday. Adams, one of the best wideouts in the NFL, would be due to make almost $18.5M under the tag in the upcoming season.

However, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport said Adams and the Packers are “far apart” on a long-term deal and Adams “will not play under the franchise tag” this season.

The Packers recently extended franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers, also on Monday, to a four-year, $200M deal that is making him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Both he and Adams were mentioned in trade speculation due to Green Bay’s cap concerns, but the extension and franchise tag allowed the Packers to keep both players.

However, Adams’ current refusal to play under the tag could bring a trade back to the table.

Adams has played his entire career in Green Bay, posting 8,121, including four 1,000-yard seasons, in eight years and 73 touchdowns in 116 games (109 starts).