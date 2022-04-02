Kansas’ David McCormack, left, shoots over Villanova’s Jermaine Samuels during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men’s Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (WNCN) – While the Wildcats did their best to catch up, the Kansas Jayhawks took the Final Four win with a score of 81-65, clearing their final hurdle to the NCAA title game on Monday night.

The Jayhawks will take on the victor of Saturday’s highly anticipated rivalry semifinal game between Duke and UNC.

For Villanova, this was the team’s third Final Four appearance in the past six years under the leadership of head coach Jay Wright.

The Jayhawks took to the court with strong offense, gaining them an early lead that they never relinquished.

A key component to the Wildcat’s tough time in getting any traction on the scoreboard was the absence of guard Justin Moore. While playing Houston in the South Regional Final, Moore tore his Achilles tendon.

David McCormack put away 25 points for Kansas and his sharp-shooting teammate Ochai Agjabi also contributed 21 points.

In his final game for the Wildcats, Collin Gillespie finished with a team-high 17 points.