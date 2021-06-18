Viral TikTok video has UNC football coach Mack Brown showing off his ‘drip’

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Tar Heels head football coach Mack Brown is now on TikTok, and man, did he make a grand entrance to the popular social media app.

Courtesy of a video created with the help of 2021 UNC commit Dontae Balfour, Brown showed off his shoe collection coupled with some stylish outfits.

I made my first Tik Tok with the help of @BalfourDontae. Go check it out and let us know how you think it turned out. https://t.co/BRTwlsbduq — Mack Brown (@CoachMackBrown) June 17, 2021

Fat Joe and Remy Ma’s hit single “All the Way Up” played in the background as Brown transitions from one outfit to another. Brown shows off his UNC colorway Air Jordan 1’s with the varsity letterman jacket to the golf polo and Air Jordan 3 “UNC” with the Tar Heel emblem on the tongue to the custom Carolina blue Air Jordan 5’s with the pullover UNC jacket were flawless.

Surrounding Brown in his office during the video was his national championship trophy he won with Texas in 2005, along with other accolades.

The video has since garnered more than 35,000 likes and nearly 1,500 comments.

Safe to say we’ll be seeing Mack Brown on TikTok more as the year progresses.