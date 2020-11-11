Virginia basketball picked to win ACC, UNC’s Brooks named preseason player of year

North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) maneuvers around North Carolina State’s D.J. Funderburk (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its preseason honors on Wednesday with Virginia being picked to win the conference and North Carolina senior Garrison Brooks being named preseason player of the year.

Virginia earned 97 first place votes from the media – more than double Duke’s 34 first place votes.

The Tar Heels were picked fourth while N.C. State came in eighth.

Duke and North Carolina are well repreneted across All ACC teams and preseason players of the year.

UNC’s Brooks was far-and-away picked as preseason ACC player of the year with 102 points. Sam Hauser of Virginia was second behind Brooks with 24 points.

Duke’s Wendell Moore and Matthew Hurt also received some points for preseason player of the year.

North Carolina had three freshman receive points for ACC freshman of the year – Caleb Love, Day’Ron Sharpe, and R.J. Davis.

Blue Devil freshman Jalen Johnson and Mark Williams also appeared on the preseason ACC freshman of the year list.

N.C. State’s Cam Hayes – the Wolfpack’s lone representative on preseason lists – received a vote for freshman of the year.

2020 Operation Basketball preseason predicted order of finish

Virginia (97), 2214 Duke (34), 2146 Florida State (15), 1973 North Carolina (7), 1933 Louisville (2), 1693 Syracuse, 1234 Miami, 1223 N.C. State, 1149 Georgia Tech, 1147 Clemson, 1057 Virginia Tech, 794 Notre Dame, 769 Pitt, 635 Boston College, 404 Wake Forest, 229

First-place votes in parentheses; 155 total voters

Preseason All-ACC Team First Team

Garrison Brooks, North Carolina, 137

Sam Hauser, Virginia, 89

Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 59

Jalen Johnson, Duke, 52

Aamir Simms, Clemson, 50

Chris Lykes, Miami, 50

Preseason All-ACC Team Second Team

David Johnson, Louisville, 46

Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 43

M.J. Walker, Florida State, 38

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 37

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 32

Preseason ACC Player of the Year

Garrison Brooks, North Carolina, 102

Sam Hauser, Virginia, 24

M.J. Walker, Florida State, 10

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 7

Aamir Simms, Clemson, 5

Matthew Hurt, Duke, 3

Chris Lykes, Miami, 3

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 1

Preseason ACC Freshman of the Year