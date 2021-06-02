Virginia Tech freshman linebacker charged with murder

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WNCN) – A freshman on the Virginia Tech football team has been charged iwth murdering a Blacksburg man, the school announced.

Isimemen Etute of Virginia Beach was arrested in the death of Jerry Smith and charged with second-degree murder.

Smith, 40, and Etute were acquaintances, Blacksburg police said.

Etute has been suspended from the Hokie football team, effective immediately.

“In the case of a felony arrest, the university has the authority to place a student on immediate interim suspension,” the University said in a statement.

Police said Smith was found dead following a welfare check on Tuesday at 119 North Main St.

Etute is currently being held at the Montgomery County Jail without bond.

“The Virginia Tech and Town of Blacksburg communities are united in our shared concern for the welfare of all. Together, we denounce all acts of violence and stand together in support of one another,” Virginia Tech said in a statement.

Those with information related to this case should contact to Lt. Josh Teubert of the Blacksburg Police Department at 540-443-1424. Information from the Blacksburg Police Department may be found at the Town of Blacksburg website. Any updates from the university will be posted to the university’s news and information website, vtx.vt.edu.