Virginia Tech names Hendon Hooker as starting quarterback

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Virginia Tech head football coach Justin Fuente said Hendon Hooker would be the starter for the Hokies if the season started Wednesday.

But Fuente also said redshirt junior Braxton Burmeister has earned playing time with his performances over the past few weeks.

Hendon Hooker

“If we were to play a game right in this moment, Hendon would start for us,” Fuente said. “I’ve been really pleased with him through fall camp, but Braxton would play. And I’ve been really pleased with him as well.”

Fuente said he didn’t know how much time under center each would get.

“I’m pretty far away from going down that road,” Fuente said. “I don’t know exactly what that will look like, but I’m pretty excited about both of those guys.”

Hooker, a redshirt junior from Greensboro, played in 11 games in 2019 and started eight games for the Hokies.

Virginia Tech hosts Virginia to open up the Hokies’ season on Sept. 19 at Lane Stadium at 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

VT was slated to host N.C. State on Sept. 12 but that game was delayed two weeks due to an outbreak of COVID-19 within the Wolfpack Athletic Department.