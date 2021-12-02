Virginia’s Mendenhall to step down as head football coach

Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall watches during an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va. (Andrew Shurtleff/The Daily Progress via AP)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WNCN) – Virginia head football coach Bronco Mendenhall announced Thursday he will step down following the Cavaliers’ upcoming bowl game.

“It has been a privilege to have Bronco Mendenhall direct the Virginia football team over the past six seasons,” said Virginia athletics director Carla Williams. “He has done an exceptional job of not just transforming the program, but elevating the expectations for the program. He has established the necessary foundation to propel our football team upward. He is more than a football coach and the impact he has had on these young men will be a positive influence for the rest of their lives.

This is Mendenhall’s sixth season in Charlottesville.

He has a 36-38 overall record including a 6-6 record this season.

This marks the fifth consecutive season UVA is bowl eligible during his tenure.

Mendenhall guided the Cavaliers to the 2019 Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division championship.

Rival Virginia Tech announced Brent Pry as the Hokies new coach following the departure of Justin Fuente.