Wake County personal trainer’s passion helps him keep up with the times

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – At 54 years old, Scott Emerson is all about keeping up with the times.

“I try to use technology,” Emerson said. “I’m an old-school buy but I’m starting to learn some of the new technology, and it’s certainly helping. It’s helping a lot.”

His training methods are unique. One day, his athletes tackle velocity bar tracking. Having strength is important for the athlete. Being powerful, though, is even more important.

“It really forces that fast-twitch muscle fiber to be turned on,” Emerson explained. “And when you ask these guys, they’re like, ‘Man, coach, it really forces me to work harder.'”

Emerson was a three-time all-state football player in New Hampshire. He played in college at Westchester University, which is a small school outside Philadelphia. His love for the sport of football, though, takes a backseat to his true passion.

“I always loved training,” Emerson admitted. “At some point, it was almost like I loved training more than football, so it’s something I’ve really put my passion into.”

That passion led to Emerson becoming a world record holder. He once benched 490 pounds in competition — an attention grabber for those he trains. His full time job for the past two and a half decades has been in pharmaceuticals. Some day, that will all change.

“This is something I do after hours and on the weekends,” Emerson said. “And, in retirement, I may entertain opening a place again and I’ll continue to do this in retirement.”

For now, Emerson is content to keep his day job and continue working with local athletes in the afternoon. His garage acts as a lab.

And, while he’s no mad scientist, Emerson is always looking for new technology. Whatever it takes to make his athletes better.

“What makes me happiest is to get a text. You know, I’ll get a text from a parent that will say, ‘You are making a difference in my child’s life,'” Emerson said. “And that’s why I do this.”

