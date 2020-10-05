Wake County youth hockey program put on hold after COVID-19 spreads to other team

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A local youth hockey program has put their season on hold after it’s believed they spread COVID-19 to their competition.

The doors are open at the Wake Competition Center, home of the Junior Hurricanes boy’s and girl’s hockey teams, but you won’t find a member of either team on the ice.

“The reality is the virus is out there,” said David Reaugh, the hockey director for girls teams. “It’s out there in the community.”

According to Jocelyn Langlois, multiple members of the Junior Hurricanes Premier and Elite teams tested positive for COVID-19 despite being in a bubble.



“They’ve been following everything to a T,” said Langlois. “They don’t go out to eat. They go grab food at home and come back and eat it here before practice.”

Players are temperature-checked daily and must dress at home prior to practice.

Despite following testing guidelines that require documentation of negative tests within three days of a game, and rapid testing before overnight trips, they may have spread COVID-19 to a rival team in Georgia.

“It’s frustrating because we don’t know how it happens,” said Langlois. “All we can do is keep following the CDC guidelines.”

CBS17 has learned that at least three members of the Girl’s Junior Hurricanes have also tested positive for COVID-19.

“Social distancing, mask wearing, and disinfecting the locker room every day has turned what could be a really bad situation into one where we don’t have 22 cases,” said Reaugh. “We only have three.”

Since the outbreak, each team has been in quarantine, which is scheduled to end by the end of the week.

“I’m a true believer that we still have teams on the ice due to the safety protocols and wearing that mask,” said Reaugh.

If the team clears quarantine without a positive test, the Girl’s Junior Hurricanes team plans to host a tournament this weekend.

The men’s team has canceled all team activities until next week.

More headlines from CBS17.com: