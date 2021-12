Wake Forest defensive back Nick Andersen (45) is congratulated by teammates after intercepting a pass in the end zone on the last play of the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Andrew Dye/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WNCN) – Gator Bowl organizers are searching for a new opponent for Wake Forest due to a COVID outbreak within the Texas A&M program.

Texas A&M announced Wednesday the Aggies would not have enough players available for the Dec. 31 matchup with the Demon Deacons.

“It is unfortunate, but we just don’t have enough scholarship players available to field a team,” coach Jimbo Fisher said.

This story will be updated.