LANDOVER, M.D. (WNCN) — It finally happened.

Amid controversy, pushback and delays, Dan Snyder, who has owned the Washington Redskins/Commanders for two decades — buying the team in 1999 — has officially sold the team, multiple sources confirmed Friday afternoon.

First reported by theScore, the Commanders have been sold to a group led by Maryland native Josh Harris.

Harris, who owns the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and NHL’s New Jersey Devils, brought on Mitchell Rales, a billionaire who also grew up in Maryland, earlier this year. Multiple reports also said Magic Johnson is in on this group.

The Associated Press reported on April 13 that the sale would be for a record-setting $6.05 billion.

“We are very pleased to have reached an agreement for the sale of the Commanders franchise with Josh Harris, an area native, and his impressive group of partners,” co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder told theScore.

Per league rules three-quarters of the owners would need to approve the sale.

This is a breaking news story.