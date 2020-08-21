Washington head coach Ron Rivera diagnosed with cancer

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with lymph node cancer, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Rivera said the cancer is in the early stages and is considered “very treatable and curable.”

Schefter reports that Rivera has consulted with a number of doctors and specialists. He is establishing a treatment plan.

Rivera was hired to coach Washington on Jan. 1, 2020. Prior to that, he was the head coach of the Carolina Panthers from 2011-2019.

