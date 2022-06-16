LANDOVER, Md. (WNCN) – Second-year Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke told theScore on Wednesday that he doesn’t see himself having a chance to start for the team in 2022 due to the nature of the NFL’s business — even if he deserves the shot.

Despite having a better completion percentage and a little less than 100 total passing yards on the season than recently-traded for Carson Wentz, Heinicke said Wentz’s looming contract would be too much to bench the veteran.

“You look at the NFL, and at the end of the day, it’s a business,” Heinicke said to theScore, and other sources. “If you’re paying someone $30 million and you’re paying someone else $2 million, you’re paying this guy $30 million to play, you know? I don’t think that’s (starting) an option.”

The Commanders traded for Wentz on March 9 and NFL Insider Adam Schefter confirmed that day Washington would will pay Wentz’s fully-guaranteed $28 million due in 2022.

The former No. 2 overall pick spent one season in Indianapolis, starting all 17 games, after being traded by the Philadelphia Eagles. He went 9-8 with the Colts in an up-and-down season as they missed the postseason after an upset season-finale loss to the 1-win Jacksonville Jaguars. Wentz finished the season with a 27-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Meanwhile, Heinicke had a 20-15 touchdown-to-interception ratio one season ago, but finished with a 65 percent completion percentage compared to Wentz’s 62.4.

But, Heinicke too is under a new deal with Washington, as he is set to make $3.63 million after signing an extension in 2021. That makes both the presumed starter and backup playing on extensions.

However, Heinicke did address the tough play of the NFL and injury concerns at any given time.

“You go out there and practice like you’re the starter,” he said to theScore and other sources. “The NFL is crazy, everyone gets hurt. In any given play, your number is gonna be called, so you just have to make sure that you’re ready.”