Washington Redskins shedding name, logo after 87 years

WASHINGTON (WNCN/AP) – The Washington Redskins are dropping their name and logo, the team announced Monday.

The team has held onto the name for 87 years.

The announcement said owner Dan Snyder and coach Ron Rivera are working to develop a new name.

That name will “enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years,” the announcement read.

The team launched a ‘thorough review’ of the name July 3 that the NFL supported. That came in the aftermath of prominent sponsors FedEx, Nike, PepsiCo and Bank of America asking the team to change the name.

FedEx is the title sponsor of the team’s stadium in Landover, Maryland, and CEO Frederick Smith is a minority owner. Nike and other companies pulled team gear from their online stores.

Over a dozen Native American leaders and organizations wrote to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell last week demanding an immediate end to Washington’s use of the name.

In the letter that was obtained by The Associated Press, they said they “expect the NFL to engage in a robust, meaningful reconciliation process with Native American movement leaders, tribes, and organizations to repair the decades of emotional violence and other serious harms this racist team name has caused to Native Peoples.”