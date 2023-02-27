WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCN) — The move has finally been made.

Saving $26 million in cap space, and likely the cohesiveness of the Washington Commanders’ locker room, too, the team has released 7-year veteran quarterback Carson Wentz. The news was first confirmed by NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

After joining the Commanders ahead of the 2022-23 season, it was the third team for Wentz in as many years. Washington sent multiple picks to the Indianapolis Colts for the veteran in March of last year.

Wentz played in half of the Commanders’ games in his only year with the team, coming on and off the bench due to lack of production — and injury.

Unable to find a consistent rhythm, Wentz was benched for QB Taylor Heinicke. While reinserted in the lineup toward the end of the season, Washington still has decided to not pickup his roster bonus that would have gone into effect on March 17.

In eight games, Wentz tossed 12 total touchdowns (1 rushing) and nine interceptions across 1,755 yards.