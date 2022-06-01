LANDOVER, Md. (WNCN) – The storyline of the NFL holding offseason organized team activities (OTAs) usually draws yawns, but this year there’s a big name to watch for a former Defensive Rookie of the Year who’s on the field participating.

Washington Commander pass-rusher Chase Young is on the field running following a torn ACL last November after the team beat the Super Bowl defending champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an upset, 29-19.

“I’m running. I’ve squatted some substantial amount of weight…everything is going as planned,” Young told theScore’s Daniel Valente on Wednesday. “I’m happy where I’m at, and I’m confident in everything I’m doing going forward.”

Valente said Young wasn’t competing in 11-on-11 contact drills but is very present for workouts.

Valente also reported that Young said he isn’t putting a timetable on his return despite being present for the OTAs.

Young was the No. 2 overall pick in 2020, starting all 15 games he played in. He forced four fumbles, recovered three additional ones, scored a defensive touchdown, collected 7.5 sacks, combined for 44 tackles (32 solo), picked up 10 tackles for loss and applied 12 quarterback hits.

Washington opens its regular season on Sept. 11 at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. eastern.

