Washington’s Montez Sweat’s brother found dead in Virginia homicide

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 26: Montez Sweat #90 of the Washington Football Team warms up before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Football Team 56-14. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

HENRICO COUNTY, V.A. (WNCN) – A shooting in Virginia on Tuesday left one man dead, who was later identified as the brother of Washington Football Team edge-rusher Montez Sweat.

Henrico County police responded to the 7600 block of Wistar Village Drive just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday where they found one man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later identified as 27-year-old Anthony Sweat.

Montez, 25, is the younger brother of Anthony and was drafted by Washington in the first round, No. 26 overall, of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State.

Sweat set a NFL combine record in 2019 for a defensive lineman, running the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds, helping him become an immediate starter for the Football Team.

Sweat has started in all 42 career games played, and has one interception, one defensive touchdown, eight passed defensed, seven forced fumbles, 21 sackes, 119 tackles (72 solo), 23 tackles for loss and 46 quarterback hits in his career.

On Wednesday, Washington head coach Ron Rivera said coaches and other Football Team personnel are available for players should any need any form of assistance.

WAVY and WRIC contributed to this article.