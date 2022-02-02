Washington’s NFL team announces new name will be Commanders

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Black History Month
Remarkable Women 2022
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Entertainment
Check This Out
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Strained US hospitals seek foreign nurses amid visa windfall
Biden grappling with ‘perfect storm’ of rising gun violence
Race is on to save the Great Salt Lake: Will it be enough?
High court conservatives target O’Connor, Kennedy opinions
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
Job Alert
Top Stories
Vaccines for kids under 5 are coming soon. What happens next?
Top Stories
Will children under 5 need a COVID-19 booster shot?
Top Stories
Fact check: No, NC really shouldn’t rank 49th in giving COVID boosters. Here’s why not
Video
Army to start ‘involuntary separation’ process for soldiers who refuse COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 in NC: Another big drop in the patient count, but highest new case count since Sunday
NC commission rejects petition to mandate COVID vaccine for some high schoolers
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Could Friday’s cold front mean a 4th weekend with snow in central NC?
Video
Top Stories
Punxsutawney Phil vs. Sir Walter Wally – Fact-checking furry forecasters on Groundhog Day
Video
New weather satellite launches soon, what it means for forecasts going forward
Video
Winter storm packing snow, freezing rain moves across US
Video
Shocking new record: Longest lightning bolt stretched 477 miles over 3 states
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Chapel Hill leaders concerned about ‘crisis’ on town roads after recent crashes
Video
Top Stories
Biden renews call to slash US’ cancer rates in half with ‘moonshot’ program
Video
Top Stories
‘It’s hurting my heart’ – Grandmother of Durham teen girl killed in December shooting makes a plea for action
Video
Durham Fire Department deploys drones over fertilizer plant fire
Video
Punxsutawney Phil vs. Sir Walter Wally – Fact-checking furry forecasters on Groundhog Day
Video
Ukrainian native says Russia’s promises can’t be trusted
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
Blackhawks owner apologizes for response to Kyle Beach talk
Top Stories
NC State can’t complete comeback, loses 5th in last 6 games
Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN
US, McKennie beat cold, Honduras in dominant 3-0 win
Harbaugh to stay at Michigan; Vikings target Rams’ O’Connell
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Carolina Business
About Us
Remarkable Women 2022
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
Regional News Partners
Meet the CBS 17 team
TV Schedule
Rescan
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Search
Search
Washington’s NFL team announces new name will be Commanders
Sports
Posted:
Feb 2, 2022 / 08:17 AM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 2, 2022 / 08:17 AM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — Washington’s NFL team announces new name will be Commanders.
NC State
Duke
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
NC State can’t complete comeback, loses 5th in last 6 games
No. 3 NC State women drop first ACC game of season at Notre Dame
NC State’s 2022 football schedule could help Wolfpack reach lofty expectations
NC State women receive first-place vote in latest AP top 25
ACC releases full 2022 football schedule
Star-studded audience propels hot-shooting Tar Heels to easy win over NC State
UNC easily defeats N.C. State 100-80
Notre Dame takes off early in 2nd half en route to 73-65 win over NC State
NC State athletic director named new chair of College Football Playoff Selection Committee
NC State defeats Virginia 77-63
Duke dominates Notre Dame, 57-43
ACC releases full 2022 football schedule
Duke students camp out for Coach K’s final home game but severe winter weather pauses tent tradition
Video
Griffin’s 22 points lift No. 9 Duke past Louisville 74-65
Baker, Jones step up in 71-69 Blue Devils win over Clemson
Video
No. 9 Duke closes out Clemson, 71-69, for 4th win in last 5
Blue Devils’ concessions now suspended indefinitely amidst COVID-19 concerns
Griffin hits 5 3-pointers, No. 6 Duke beats Syracuse 79-59
Duke extends concessions ban at basketball games
Duke adds graduate long snapper
UNC signs Mack Brown to 1-year extension
North Carolina takes down Louisville in frantic OT ending
ACC releases full 2022 football schedule
Star-studded audience propels hot-shooting Tar Heels to easy win over NC State
UNC easily defeats N.C. State 100-80
Transfer LB Noah Taylor ‘ended up falling in love’ with UNC
UNC defense shuts down Boston College in 2nd half of 58-47 win
UNC hot from long range in 78-68 win over Virginia Tech
Supreme Court Justices to hear challenge to race in college admissions – a case affecting UNC
Video
LaRavia scores 31 as Wake Forest blasts UNC 98-76
Red-hot Hurricanes head to the break with a head of steam, beating San Jose for 7th win in last 8 games
Raanta’s return with 24 saves helps Hurricanes beat Devils 2-1
‘Canes get late equalizer from Niederreiter on the way to shootout win in Ottawa
Aho scores twice, including OT winner, in victory over Vegas
Bratt helps Devils rally for 7-4 win over Hurricanes
DeAngelo leads Hurricanes to 6-3 win over Rangers
Video
After losing 7 games to COVID-19, ‘Canes get schedule rearranged to make up contests
Hurricanes blast Bruins 7-1 on night Willie O’Ree’s number is retired
Hurricanes to be part of special ceremony before Tuesday’s game
Necas scores, adds an assist on birthday as Carolina Hurricanes beat Canucks 4-1
Panthers target former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo as next offensive coordinator
‘I would never not take a call’: Panthers’ GM says he’s not trading McCaffrey, but would still answer the phone
Panthers end painful season with 7th straight loss in 41-17 thrashing by Bucs
Video
Panthers’ Matt Rhule will likely be back for year 3, but should be on the hot seat
Video
Jordan, Saints’ defense secure 18-10 win over Panthers who lose 6th straight game
‘Fire Rhule’ chant breaks out as Panthers drop 6th straight at home with 32-6 blowout loss to Bucs
Video
Cam Newton to start for Panthers, but with Sam Darnold activated from IR, is expected to play
Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey pays off $51,000 in layaways for military families
Video
Bills end 2-game skid with 31-14 win over spiraling Panthers
Panthers squander early lead, drop 3rd straight with 29-21 home loss to Falcons
Video
Trending Stories
NC woman arrested 10 times since 2019 for meth possession, deputies say
4 arrested after Wake County deputies seize almost $700K in cocaine, meth, marijuana
Gallery
Could Friday’s cold front mean a 4th weekend with snow in central NC?
Video
Man, teen apprehended after 4 armed robberies in a single night in Durham
COVID-19 in NC: Another big drop in the patient count, but highest new case count since Sunday
GRAPHIC: Video showing deadly ambush of US soldiers in Niger raises new questions
Video
Want more Wordle? This Duke student just opened up its archive
Click here for full list of trending stories