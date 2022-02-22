What could it mean to Hubert Davis’ wallet if UNC gets off the bubble, into NCAA Tournament?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We’re less than three weeks from Selection Sunday — and some big bucks could be on the line if one coach from the Triangle can get his team off the bubble and into the NCAA Tournament.

First-year North Carolina coach Hubert Davis could cash in on thousands of dollars in incentive clauses in his contract if his Tar Heels not only make the tournament but win some games in it.

The Tar Heels (20-8, 12-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) helped themselves Monday night by beating Louisville 70-63.

But they are still listed as one of the first four teams outside the field of 68 by CBSSports.com bracketologist Jerry Palm.

The contract Davis signed has a progressive set of incentives relating to performance in the tournament.

He will earn $25,000 if the Tar Heels make the field. Reaching the round of 32 and the Sweet 16 each are worth $75,000. It escalates to $200,000 for advancing to the Elite Eight and the Final Four.

A national title would result in a $250,000 bonus for Davis.

Several other incentives also are available to Davis — from $25,000 for an ACC Coach of the Year award to $50,000 for a conference title, either in the regular season or the tournament next month in Brooklyn. They are capped at $1,075,000 in any single season.

Davis is making $1.75 million in the first year of a five-year contract he signed last April.

The only other North Carolina schools legitimately in the NCAA Tournament picture — Duke, Wake Forest and Davidson — are private schools that don’t make details of their coaches’ contracts public.

Davis was promoted to take over for Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams, who led the Tar Heels to three national titles but retired after the Tar Heels were eliminated from last year’s tournament.