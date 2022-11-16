BUFFALO, N.Y. (WNCN) – If you’re a sports fan you’re already aware of the hubba that went along with the way the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings game ended on Sunday.

With the Bills currently on a losing streak, they have the opportunity in Week 11 to right the ship when they welcome the reeling Cleveland Browns to town.

Or do they?

As of Wednesday, Orchard Park and the city of Buffalo could receive up to six feet of snow, the National Weather Service predicts.

So, why doesn’t the NFL just move the game?

Buffalo plays four days later on Thanksgiving in Detroit against the Lions — an annual tradition for the blue and gray.

With a Monday — or even Tuesday game, that fans have seen before — out of the picture, the only other option is potentially a neutral site game.

Multiple sources said that neutral site could actually be in Detroit since the Lions are away in the Meadowlands to face the New York Giants on Sunday. However, the timing — and no decisions being made yet — that chance is looking meeker and meeker.

At BetMGM the over/under for the game was 47.5 on Monday, but dropped to 43 by Wednesday morning once news of the forecast broke. Buffalo was 9.5-point favorites earlier in the week, too, but dropped to 8 in the same time frame.

On Bovada, the over/under currently sits at 41.5 on Wednesday with an 8.5-point spread.

Now, I’m not saying the time is now to place a bet on this game, but the more time that goes by, and the more solidified the forecast gets, the less of a payout you’ll get if you do decide to take a chance on the numbers.