(WGHP) — The 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament is nearly here, and Duke and UNC-Chapel Hill will be there.

After no North Carolina teams came out on top of the ACC Tournament, they were all waiting to see if they would be selected Sunday.

UNC and Duke were the only two to make it through.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, 8 seed, will be facing off against Marquette University, 9 seed, in the first round of the East Coast region.

Duke University, 2 seed, will compete against California State University Fullerton, 15 seed, in the West Region.

Thirty-two teams automatically gained entry into the 68-team tournament after winning their individual conference championships.

America East — Vermont

American — Houston

Atlantic 10 — Richmond

ACC — Virginia Tech

ASUN — Jacksonville State

Big 12 — Kansas

Big East — Villanova

Big Sky — Montana State

Big South — Longwood

Big Ten — Iowa

Big West — Cal State Fullerton

CAA — Delaware

C-USA — UAB

Horizon — Wright State

Ivy League — Yale

MAAC — Saint Peter’s

MAC — Akron

MEAC — Norfolk State

Missouri Valley — Loyola–Chicago

Mountain West — Boise State

NEC — Bryant

Ohio Valley — Murray State

Pac-12 — Arizona

Patriot — Colgate

SEC — Tennessee

Southern — Chattanooga

Southland — Texas A&M–Corpus Christi

SWAC — Texas Southern

Summit League — South Dakota State

Sun Belt — Georgia State

WCC — Gonzaga

WAC — New Mexico State

The remaining 36 “at-large” bids were announced by the NCAA Selection Committee Sunday.

See the full list below.

The West Region

1 GONZAGA

16 GEORGIA STATE

8 BOISE ST

9 MEMPHIS

5 UCONN

12 NEW MEXICO ST

4 ARKANSAS

12 VERMONT

6 ALABAMA

11 RUTGERS/NOTRE DAME

3 TEXAS TECH

14 MONTANA ST

7 MICHIGAN ST

10 DAVIDSON

2 DUKE

15 CS FULLERTON

The South Region

1 ARIZONA

16 WRST/BRY

8 SETON HALL

9 TEXAS CHRISTIAN

5 HOUSTON

12 UAB

5 ILLINOIS

11 CHATTANOOGA

6 COLORADO ST.

11 MICHIGAN

3 TENNESSEE

14 LONGWOOD

7 OHIO ST.

10 LOYOLA-CHICAGO

2 VILLANOVA

15 DELAWARE

The East Region

1 BAYLOR

16 NORFOLK STATE

8 NORTH CAROLINA

9 MARQUETTE

5 SAINT MARY’S

12 WYO/IND

4 UCLA

13 AKRON

6 TEXAS

11 VIRGINIA TECH

3 PURDUE

14 YALE

7 MURRAY ST.

10 SAN FRANCISCO

2 KENTUCKY

15 SAINT PETER’S

The Midwest

1 KANSAS

16 TXSO/AMCC

8 SAN DIEGO ST.

9 CREIGHTON

5 IOWA

12 RICHMOND

4 PROVIDENCE

13 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

6 LOUISIANA STATE

11 IOWA STATE

3 WISCONSIN

14 COLGATE

7 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

10 MIAMI-FLORIDA

2 AUBURN

15 JACKSONVILLE ST.