Which states are sending the most athletes to the Winter Games?

(NEXSTAR) — The Beijing Olympics are just days away, meaning we are about to see athletes perform remarkable feats the rest of us may never dare to try. (Have you seen Shaun White on a snowboard?)
Team USA recently released its 223-person roster, which includes 114 men, 108 women, and one athlete who identifies as nonbinary. This is the second-largest contingent the U.S. has ever sent to the Games.
Four athletes are making their fifth trip to the Games: Shaun White and Lindsey Jacobellis in snowboarding, Katie Uhlaender in skeleton and John Shuster in curling. Another 131 are making their debuts.
These athletes may all represent Team USA, but one state, in particular, is sending the most athletes: Colorado, but not by much. Colorado is home to 28 of this year’s athletes, while California and Minnesota are sending 25 and 23 athletes, respectively.
More than half of the states in the U.S. can boast a connection to the Olympics. States primarily in the Midwest, Mountain West, and New England have the most Winter Olympic athletes. There are, however, a few exceptions, like Texas and Florida.
Here is a state-by-state breakdown of where each athlete hails from:
Alaska
- Vicky Persinger
- Luke Jager
- Gus Schumacher
- Rosie Brennan
- Scott Patterson
- Brian Cooper
Arizona
- Matthew Knies
California
- Keely Cashman
- A.J. Hurt
- Maureen Lebel
- Nina O’Brien
- Bryce Bennett
- Travis Ganong
- Kaillie Humphries
- Carlo Valdes
- JC Schoonmaker
- Hannah Halvorsen
- Karen Chen
- Alysa Liu
- Vincent Zhou
- Brita Sigourney
- Carly Margulies
- Cayla Barnes
- Brendan Brisson
- Chloe Kim
- Maddie Mastro
- Tessa Maud
- Jamie Anderson
- Hailey Langland
- Shaun White
- Dusty Henricksen
- Hagen Kearney
Colorado
- Mikaela Shiffrin
- River Radamus
- Joanne Reid
- Hailey Swirbul
- Mariah Bell
- Brandon Frazier
- Hanna Faulhaber
- Kai Owens
- Aaron Blunck
- Alex Ferreira
- Birk Irving
- Tyler Wallasch
- Nicole Hensley
- Nick Shore
- Jasper Good
- Taylor Fletcher
- Katie Uhlaender
- Decker Dean
- Zoe Kalapos
- Stacy Gaskill
- Lucas Foster
- Taylor Gold
- Robert Burns
- Cody Winters
- Chris Corning
- Red Gerard
- Alex Deibold
- Mick Dierdorff
Connecticut
- Zach Donohue
- Olivia Giaccio
- Mac Forehand
- Strauss Mann
- Emily Sweeney
- Tucker West
- Kristen Santos
- Julia Marino
- Lindsey Jacobellis
Florida
- Josh Williamson
- Nathan Smith
- Brittany Bowe
- Erin Jackson
- Mia Manganello Kilburg
- Joey Mantia
Georgia
- Elana Meyers Taylor
Idaho
- Hilary Knight
- Andrew Blaser
- Chase Josey
Illinois
- Jason Brown
- Alexa Knierim
- Megan Bozek
- Jesse Compher
- Kendall Coyne Schofield
- Savannah Harmon
- Abbey Murphy
- Kevin Bickner
- Patrick Gasienica
- Casey Larson
- Ethan Cepuran
- Austin Kleba
- Emery Lehman
Iowa
- Timothy LeDuc
Indiana
- Nick Goepper, Freestyle Skiing
- Justin Schoenefeld, Freestyle Skiing
James Reed of the bobsled team actually calls Garmisch, Germany home, but was born in Bloomington, Ind.
Massachusetts
- Kris Horn
- Julia Kern
- Alex Carpenter
- Matty Beniers
- Drew Commesso
- Sean Farrell
- Marc McLaughlin
- David Warsofsky
- Zachary DiGregorio
- Julie Letai
Maine
- Clare Egan
- Frank Del Duca
- Sophia Laukli
Michigan
- Madison Chock
- Madison Hubbell
- Evan Bates
- Kaila Kuhn
- Winter Vinecki
- Megan Keller
- Abby Roque
- Steven Kampfer
- Andy Miele
- Pat Nagle
- Ryan Pivirotto
- Nick Baumgartner
Minnesota
- Paula Moltzan
- Jake Brown
- Jessie Diggins
- Tabitha Peterson
- Tara Peterson
- John Landsteiner
- Chris Plys
- Aileen Geving
- Colin Hufman
- Hannah Brandt
- Dani Cameranesi
- Kelly Pannek
- Maddie Rooney
- Lee Stecklein
- Grace Zumwinkle
- Noah Cates
- Brock Faber
- Drew Helleson
- Sam Hentges
- Ben Meyers
- Aaron Ness
- Nick Perbix
- Giorgia Birkeland
Missouri
- Jincy Dunne
- Ian Quinn
Montana
- Darian Stevens
- Maggie Voisin
- Bradley Wilson
- Jake Sanderson
Nevada
- David Wise
New Hampshire
- Sean Doherty
- Eric Loughran
- Caroline Harvey
New Jersey
- Charlie Volker
- Hayley Scamurra
- Kenny Agostino
- Kelly Curtis
- Meghan Tierney
- Kimi Goetz
New York
- Tricia Mangan
- Hunter Church
- Kaitlin Hawayek
- Chris Lillis
- Dylan Walczyk
- Nick Abruzzese
- Jonny Gustafson
- Chris Mazdzer
- Sean Hollander
Oregon
- Jackie Wiles
- Tommy Ford
- Luke Winters
- Sean Fitzsimons
Pennsylvania
- Summer Britcher
- Andrew Heo
Texas
- Sylvia Hoffman
Utah
- Isabella Wright
- Kaysha Love
- Nathan Chen
- Marin Hamill
- Cole McDonald
- Nick Page
- Alex Hall
- Colby Stevenson
- Ashley Farquharson
- Stephen Schumann
- Jared Shumate
- Faye Gulini
- Casey Dawson
Vermont
- Ryan Cochran-Siegle
- Susan Dunklee
- Leif Nordgren
- Ben Ogden
- Caitlin Patterson
- Megan Nick
- Devin Logan
- Hannah Soar
- Caroline Claire
Virginia
- Hakeem Abdul-Saboor
- Ashley Caldwell
- Maame Biney
Washington
- Katie Hensien
- Novie McCabe
- Jean-Luc Baker
- Corinne Stoddard
- Eunice Lee
Wisconsin
- Deedra Irwin
- Paul Schommer
- Kevin Bolger
- Becca Hamilton
- Matt Hamilton
- Nina Roth
- John Shuster
- Alex Cavallini
- Brianna Decker
- Amanda Kessel
- Ben Loomis
- Anna Hoffmann
- Courtney Rummel
- Jordan Stolz
Wyoming
- Jaelin Kauf
The Associated Press contributed to this report.