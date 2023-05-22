RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Monday, another sports play-by-play announcer was officially terminated after a long career in broadcasting.

Oakland Athletics’ announcer Glen Kuiper will no longer be announcing games after he used a racial slur prior to an A’s game against the Kansas City Royals on May 5, NBC Sports California confirmed.

Kuiper, who has been calling Athletics’ games for 17 years, used the “n-word” when describing a trip the organization took to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City.

He claimed that his words “didn’t come out quite the way I wanted [them] to” when he used the “n-word” instead of saying “Negro Leagues.”

Kuiper was suspended one day after the game and after he apologized during a break in the game’s fifth and sixth innings.

“A little bit earlier in the show, I said something that didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to,” Kuiper said during the broadcast. “And I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said. I just wanted to apologize for that.”

But, publicly, Kuiper did not directly address his use of the “n-word”. NBC Sports California said after an internal investigation, it is ending its relationship with him immediately, as of Monday.

Furthermore, North Carolina State University radio broadcaster Gary Hahn went through something similar at the end of 2022.

Hahn, 70, was suspended indefinitely after making a controversial comment while announcing a bowl game score on Dec. 30.

“…Amongst all the illegal aliens down in El Paso, it’s UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6,” CBS 17 reported Hahn saying previously during Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Hahn, an employee of broadcast company LEARFIELD Communications and the Play-by-Play announcer for Wolfpack Sports Network, also had his incident investigated.

But, Hahn’s comes as there is an ongoing migrant crisis at the United States border.

The city says people cross the border from all parts of the world “to escape economic devastation and extreme crime”. The city has been coping with the situation since 2018 but the current surge began in April 2022.

There is no surge of “n-words” in Kansas City.

Hahn also issued a direct apology on air in his first game back:

“As for the reason for my absence, the comments I made on Dec. 30 during the Duke’s Mayo Bowl were not appropriate in the format of the game broadcast. It took focus away from our outstanding student-athletes and it was not my intention to detract from the field of competition or bring any kind of unneeded stress to NC State University. I apologize for any issues that this may have caused. I love broadcasting NC State games and it is certainly a privilege for me to be able to continue that.”