RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Enloe High school football super-star Larry Pickett Jr. had his choice of schools to attend.

After visits to UNC, NC State, South Carolina and Duke among other others he chose to continue his education at West Point and play football for the Army Black Knights.

We talked with him Friday about his decision to head north, why he chose to play for Army and what they told him to get ready for when they hit the field next year.