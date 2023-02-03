WILLOW SPRING, N.C. (WNCN) — Fledgling Willow Spring High School is still a year away from having a senior class but a lack of upperclassmen has not stopped their girls basketball team from having some early success.

“We have some growing pains at times but they’re learning, it is a challenge,” said head coach Melissa Wilson while putting her team through drills at an after school practice at Willow Spring High School.

It’s year two for the Willow Spring program and this squad is blowing away expectations. The Storm is 18 and 2 on the year, winning without the benefit of senior leadership.

“They didn’t have a senior or junior to defer to, they worked it,” said Wilson. “So they had to immediately mesh together and come together as a team and they’ve done that.”

Change is never easy and every one of these girls had to leave the comforts of their previous school to build a new foundation at Willow Spring.

“Yeah, it was definitely scary,” said junior guard Kaitlynn Hunt. “I think just knowing that I could help write history in a way for this school kind of made me a little more excited to come here and just starting over and trusting the process.”

And the process is taking root. The Storm is way ahead of schedule but this team is not about to rest on its current success.

“I definitely feel we’re the underdogs and not expected to win like we’re supposed to,” said junior guard Korin Gladden. “But we’re proving everybody wrong.”

They most certainly are.

“This group of girls—I love them like they’re my sisters,” said Hunt. “It’s been so fun this year.”

Years from now, this team could very well be the one that solidified The Storm program. What a legacy that would be.

“I don’t think it’s quite hit them fully how much of an impact they’re going to have on future generations,” said Wilson.