Winnipeg Jets to require proof of vaccination for fans, employees

WINNIPEG (WNCN) – The Winnipeg Jets will require all employees, event staff, and fans to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 this upcoming season, according to a statement Wednesday night.

The Jets are the first team in the NHL to mandate vaccinations for people to work or attend games.

According to the statement, most of the team’s season ticket holders have shared that such a policy is important to them.

The Jets begin their season on the road in Anaheim on Oct. 14. They host the Ducks for their home opener on Oct. 21.

The Hurricanes will visit Winnipeg on Dec. 7.