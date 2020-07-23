With minor league baseball canceled, former Cardinal Gibbons star has pro dreams delayed

Noah Campbell gets in an early morning workout on a hot July morning at a place that is still dear to his heart.

“Playing for Gibbons was an honor,” said Campbell. “This is a great school a great campus and I just really loved playing here.”

Campbell burst onto the scene as a freshman for the Crusaders but it was an event six years ago that gave him the confidence as he’s progressed from Gibbons to South Carolina and now, to professional baseball.

One glorious summer saw Campbell suit up for the USA National Team.

“It was truly a huge honor, anytime you get to represent your country is huge,” said Campbell. “Competing against all those great players is something that helped me progress into professional baseball now and play in college and stuff and I think that was really important.”

At that time, Campbell was already committed to play baseball for the Gamecocks. After three solid seasons at South Carolina, Campbell was recently signed by the Milwaukee Brewers.

“When a kid is good enough to commit to the University of South Carolina as an 8th grader I don’t think anyone is surprised at him taking the next step after high school and playing professional baseball,” said Cardinal Gibbons head baseball coach Jim Liebler.

The pandemic though, hurt Campbell’s chance of becoming a high draft pick. His junior campaign cut short, the middle infielder was not selected in the shortened five-round draft.

And now, having been signed, Campbell has no place to play since the minor league season has been scrapped.

“It’s definitely a little weird but you know I’m going to keep working hard and stay ready just in case something does happen on the off-chance that they send me off somewhere this year,” Campbell explained. “I’m going to stay ready and make sure I’m ready to go when I get there.”

And when that day comes, his childhood dream of playing professional baseball will come true.