Without Coach K, No. 8 Duke dominates Wake Forest, 76-64

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WNCN) – No Coach K? No problem.
Duke rolled Wake Forest Wednesday night in Winston-Salem 76-64.
Duke Associate head coach Jon Scheyer led the Blue Devils on Wednesday after Mike Krzyzewski was forced to miss the game due to a non-COVID illness.
The Blue Devils were only up six at the half after ending the first half on an 8-0 run.
But Duke never looked back.
Blue Devil Paolo Banchero finished with 24 points and 5 rebounds. A.J. Griffin had 22 points for Duke.
A bright spot for Wake Forest was senior guard Alondes Williams – who had 25 points and 7 rebounds.
No. 8 Duke hosts N.C. state on Saturday at 2 p.m.