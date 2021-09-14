Wolfpack player not about to hide from social media – even after defeat

North Carolina State wide receiver Thayer Thomas (5) tosses the football to an official after catching a touchdown pass against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Saturday night would have been a good time to get away from social media.

N.C. State had just lost on the road at Mississippi State 24-10 in a game the Pack felt they should have won.

Wolfpack fans are some of the most passionate fans around and at times that passion can bubble over in a negative way.

Yet, instead of running away from the chatter, Wolfpack players met the pending criticism head-on.

“I continue on like I normally would,” said N.C. State wide receiver Thayer Thomas when asked if he shuts down his social media.

“I just try and stay focused and have a positive outlook on everything. It’s outside noise, they don’t really know the whole game-plan of everything that’s going on and like I said the bloodshed on the field with my brothers and my coaches.”

Thomas was quick to point out his heartfelt thanks for being a part of a program that has a fan base that cares so much. His teammates feel the same way.

“N.C. State has the best fans,” said Wolfpack center Grant Gibson. “We understand that they want us to win but we want to win also.

“I don’t want them to think that when we go out there and lose that we don’t care, we’re upset we lost that game, too.”

And rightfully so, after all, there are only so many games in a season.

“You only get 12 games a year,” Gibson explained. “So when you don’t play well in the game you just had you’re anxious to get back out there on the field. We want to fix the mistakes we made so we can’t wait to get back out there on the field this weekend.”

That next opportunity is Saturday when the Wolfpack plays host to Furman. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Carter-Finley Stadium.