World Series seeing its highest TV viewership since 2019

Atlanta Braves’ Travis d’Arnaud points at the dugout while rounding the bases on his solo home run in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the baseball World Series on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — The World Series has its highest broadcast viewership since 2019 — with 13.9 million tuned in during Sunday’s Game 5 alone across Fox platforms.

Atlanta’s 3-2 win over Houston on Saturday night received a 5.65 rating, 15 share and 10,511,000 viewers on Fox, the network said Tuesday.

That was up 12% over the roughly 9.38 million who watched Tampa Bay’s 8-7 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of last year’s neutral-site World Series in Arlington, Texas. It’s also 2% more than the approximate 10.28 million viewers for the Astros’ 8-1 rout of Washington in Game 4 of 2019.

When taking into account Fox Deportes and people who streamed the games, Fox said there were 10,771,000 viewers for Game 4 and 13,933,000 for Game 5.

Houston’s come-from-behind 9-5 win in Game 5 on Sunday drew a 7.38 rating, 18 share and 13,644,000 viewers.

That marked a 35% increase over the 10.1 million for the Dodgers’ 4-2 win in Game 5 last year and a 19% rise over the 11.45 million viewers for the Astros’ 7-1 win in Game 5 of 2019.

The rating is the percentage of television households tuned in to a broadcast. The share is the percentage viewing a telecast among those households with TVs on at the time.

