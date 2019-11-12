Wrestling legend Ultimo Dragon to team with NC native Cam Carter at Clayton show

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A marquee name in international professional wrestling is coming to central North Carolina.

Ultimo Dragon will team with North Carolina native Cam Carter to take on The Barbarian and Justin Credible in the main event of the North Carolina Wrestling Association’s show on Saturday.

“I’m more than excited. Like, filled with joy,” Carter said ahead of the bout. “I just got an opportunity to live one of my childhood dreams; not just wrestle, but to team with one of my favorite wrestlers as a kid.”

JAPANESE LEGEND, ULTIMO DRAGON and SONNY ONOO to REUNITE AT NCWA "STRIVE TO SURVIVE," SATURDAY, NOV. 16 AT CLAYTON… Posted by North Carolina Wrestling Association on Thursday, September 12, 2019

Carter, from Henderson, is the NCWA’s heavyweight champion. He idolizes Ultimo Dragon, who is regarded as one of the most decorated champions in wrestling history. From Dec. 29, 1996 through Jan. 4, 1997, Ultimo Dragon held 10 championships at once.

“The proof is in the pudding,” Carter said of Ultimo Dragon’s legacy. “At the end of the day, hard work doesn’t go (unnoticed) at all. His (Ultimo Dragon) hard work proves that. He held 10 titles at one time, so if he’s not considered a great, I don’t know who is.”

Carter and Ultimo Dragon will have their work cut out. The Barbarian was a mainstay in the WWE and WCW in the 1990s. Justin Credible was a household name for ECW.

NCWA’s “Strive to Survive” will be held at the Clayton Fitness Center on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Visit the NCWA’s Facebook page for more information.