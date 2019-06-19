Yankees release Farquhar 14 months after dugout collapse

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees have released right-hander Danny Farquhar, ending the relief pitcher’s comeback try with New York more than a year after he collapsed in the Chicago White Sox dugout because of a ruptured aneurysm and brain hemorrhage.

The Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders announced the move Wednesday.

Farquhar buckled during a game with Chicago on April 20, 2018, and was hospitalized until May 7. He became a free agent after the season and signed with New York on a minor league contract.

The 32-year-old Farquhar pitched in three major league spring training games. After spending time in extended spring training to build up arm strength, Farquhar made two appearances with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this month, allowing seven runs in three innings.

