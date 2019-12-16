Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Original
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Seth Hopkins, son of accused Florence, SC officer shooter, pleads guilty to sex charge
Suspect in Walmart shooting was being robbed before shots were fired, family says
Wisconsin Democrats vow to register voters who may be purged
Shooting wounds man, sends bullet flying into classroom
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
December 16: Warm Today, Wet Tomorrow
Top Stories
December 12: Chilly Sunshine Today, Cold Rain Tomorrow
December 11: More Rain On The Way
December 6: Showers Today, Rain Next Week
December 5: Some Changes On The Way
Investigators
Video Central
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Seth Hopkins, son of accused Florence, SC officer shooter, pleads guilty to sex charge
Top Stories
Couple digs through mountain of garbage to find wedding rings
Top Stories
VIDEO: Super enthusiastic physics professor’s experiments goes viral
3 teens save cancer patient trapped inside a burning car in Texas
Democrat flips parties over impeachment, 5 aides resign
Woman leaves stinky surprise for ‘porch pirate’ who tried to steal delivery
Sports
Chase for the Championship
Black & Blue Huddle
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Top Stories
Burrow’s Heisman speech inspires giving to hometown charity
Top Stories
RUN CMC: Christian McCaffrey reaches 2,000 yards from scrimmage
Top Stories
Louisville up to No. 6 in women’s Top 25; South Dakota in
AP Top 25: Tar Heels fall out of rankings for first time since 2014
Oakland native Marcus Peters fined $14K for drinking beer with fans, Bud Light responds
Kansas becomes latest No. 1 in AP Top 25; Tar Heels fall out
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Home for the Holidays
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Search
Search
Search
$20
Gift Ideas For Any Budget
Trending Stories
Police: Child witnesses man masturbate on woman in Walmart toy aisle
Vance County deputy on leave after video shows student being slammed to the ground
Suspect in Walmart shooting was being robbed before shots were fired, family says
Vance County deputy fired after being caught on video brutally slamming student on floor
50-year-old man charged with vandalizing Fayetteville cemetery
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps