Hurricane Dorian lashes Jacksonville Beach, Fla.
Closings
Barton College
Crosscreek Charter School
Cumberland County Schools
Fayetteville State University
Fayetteville Tech. Community College
Franklin County Schools
Harnett County Schools
Harvest Christian Preschool
Johnston County Public Schools
Meals on Wheels - Wake County
Methodist University
Nash Community College
Nash-Rocky Mount Schools
NC Wesleyan College (Rocky Mount)
Project Enlightenment
Sampson County Schools
University of Mount Olive
Wake County Schools
Wake Tech. Community College
Wayne Community College
7 rings
Ariana Grande suing Forever 21 for $10 million for using look-alike model and copying music video
Trending Stories
Dorian getting closer to NC – wind and rain our primary concerns
School closings: Hurricane Dorian
85-year-old man becomes NC’s first Dorian-related death, governor says
Frying Pan camera live again as Hurricane Dorian rages
Mandatory evacuation order for Wilmington-area beaches ahead of Dorian
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps