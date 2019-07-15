Skip to content
CBS 17 | Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville news and weather | CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
94°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Pets and Animals
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Remains found in Oregon believed to be actor Charles Levin
Top Stories
VIDEO: Human chain helps rescue swimmer in Gulf
Florida man sentenced for raping 1-year-old daughter, posting videos on dark web
Durham dad dies while trying to rescue children off Wrightsville Beach
Serial killer linked to Arkansas woman’s 1994 slaying
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
School visits
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
Carolina Hurricanes
Black & Blue Huddle
Top Stories
Redskins QB Alex Smith sheds leg brace 8 months after injury
Top Stories
The Latest: Missouri still awaiting decision on NCAA appeal
Top Stories
AP source: Simmons, 76ers agree to $170 million, 5-year deal
Molinari returns claret jug, faces long odds getting it back
Boxing champ Pernell Whitaker dies; hit by car in Virginia
Wimbledon champ Halep up to No. 4, Serena No. 9; Gauff 141st
Live newscasts
Live Events
About Us
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
Stars for Heroes
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Healthy Living
Tax And Finance
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Search
Search
Search
actor
Remains found in Oregon believed to be actor Charles Levin
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps