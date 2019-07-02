Skip to content
CBS 17 | Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville news and weather | CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
93°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Woman left $5,000 tip for waitress on boyfriend’s credit card after they got into an argument
Top Stories
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office asks public to stop making fun of drug suspect’s mugshot
New evidence in case of Florida mom arrested for taking alleged abuser’s guns
Odds are, July Fourth is your pet’s least favorite holiday
To boost milk, dairy groups see hope in lattes in schools
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
The Blitz
Top Stories
Podcast: Tennis talk with Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson
Top Stories
Hurricanes to resign Aho to $42.2M contract
Top Stories
Celtics assistant gets probation in college bribery case
Bad news for Sweden: Miedema gets better in big games
Report: Nike pulls flag sneaker after Kaepernick complaint
UConn gets 2 years of probation for NCAA hoops violations
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Healthy Living
Tax And Finance
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Home destroyed in reported explosion in Charlotte’s Ballantyne neighborhood
Air Force
Air Force jet hits bird, drops 3 dummy bombs over Florida
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps