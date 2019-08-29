Skip to content
CBS 17.com
Raleigh/Durham
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Originals
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
NC Attorney General announces memorial honoring lives lost to addiction, overdoses
Top Stories
Garner-based rescue team eyes Hurricane Dorian
Duo from SC charged with trafficking meth in NC
Baby dies after being left in hot car in NC shopping center, police say
Man killed 17 years after slaying of NBA star’s grandfather
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Black & Blue Huddle
Top Stories
Caratini hits 2 HRs off deGrom, Cubs beat Mets 4-1 for sweep
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Wild-card hopefuls set for key weekend series
Top Stories
US Open Glance: Federer seeks better start in third round
Lloyd, US women ease past Portugal in front of record crowd
Suspended Browns RB Hunt undergoes sports hernia surgery
Slugging Twins set road HR record in 10-5 rout of White Sox
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
arrested
New York teacher arrested with guns, drugs, and explosives
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps