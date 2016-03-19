Skip to content
CBS 17.com
Raleigh/Durham
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Originals
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Myrtle Beach asking residents to return sandbags
Top Stories
NRA sues San Francisco over ‘domestic terrorist organization’ label
Austrian doctor sues FDA for seizing abortion drugs she sent to patients in US
Power equipment malfunction on NCCU’s campus results in small fire, power outage
Irishman set to lead EU trade talks with UK, US
Weather
Hurricane Dorian
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
The Big Game
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Black & Blue Huddle
Top Stories
Veterans vs Rookies? Youthful US seeks 3-peat in Solheim Cup
Top Stories
Report: Schumacher treated in secrecy in Paris hospital
Top Stories
Raiders beat Broncos 24-16 in 1st game after Brown’s release
LEADING OFF: Astros romp, Trout out, Hoerner in, Cueto back
Astros hit MLB-record 6 HRs in 2 innings, beat A’s 15-0
Lutz’s 58-yard field goal lifts Saints over Texans, 30-28
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
Aspca
100 cats remain after all rescued dogs adopted, group says
Trending Stories
Emerald Isle woman unknowingly runs off Secret Service agent, bomb-sniffing dog
Woman found dead in Orange County yard recently took out restraining orders against 2 men
Durham County gun store break-in tied to ‘organized distribution network,’ investigators say
‘It’s just, why?’: 6-year-old shot, killed by grandfather in Tennessee murder-suicide
Henderson resident shoots, kills person trying to break into home, police say
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps