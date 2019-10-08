Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Raleigh mayoral election
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Originals
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Clayton residents creeped out by men going door-to-door with vegetables
Ellen DeGeneres defends friendship with George W. Bush: “We’re all different… that’s OK”
Police search for DNA, fingerprints after children found hanging in basement
Killer’s lifetime of evil backed up by a prodigious memory
Weather
Hurricane Dorian
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video Central
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Dick’s Sporting Goods destroyed $5 million worth of assault rifles, CEO says
Top Stories
VIDEO: FL woman calls teen racial slur, tells him to get down on his knees after he litters
Top Stories
NYPD sergeant revives man twice after heart attack — then arrests him for robbing store
‘The dog shot her?’: 911 call released of woman’s bizarre accident
Section of SB Capital Boulevard in Raleigh to close overnight due to construction, NCDOT says
Mayoral, city council races in Raleigh, Durham, Cary on the ballot Tuesday
Sports
The Big Game
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Black & Blue Huddle
Top Stories
Newton to stay stateside as Panthers travel to London
Top Stories
Penn State condemns letter calling football player’s dreadlocks ‘awful’
Top Stories
US gymnast Sunisa Lee caps emotional 2 months with gold
Simone Biles sets new record as US wins world gymnastics team gold
Jets QB Sam Darnold cleared to play, will start vs. Cowboys
The Latest: Tar Heels missing starters to begin season
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
assault rifles
Dick’s Sporting Goods destroyed $5 million worth of assault rifles, CEO says
Trending Stories
Raleigh woman secretly recorded other woman having sex, shared images, warrants say
Former NFL player and NC native now runs a farm in Louisburg
Mayoral, city council races in Raleigh, Durham, Cary on the ballot Tuesday
Video appears to show deputy punch woman being escorted out of Wayne County fair, prompting investigation
7-Day Forecast
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps